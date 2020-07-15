Teen arrested, loaded firearm seized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after a shooting on Central Street in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 4:45 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Central Street for a shotspotter activation.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a victim whose car was struck while she was inside. She was not injured. Officers then searched the area for the suspect and located 18-year-old Jaylen Graham. Walsh said he was identified as a shooter and the firearm was seized. The firearm was reported stolen out of Vermont.
Graham is charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Firearm violation with 3 prior/violent drug crimes
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Malicious damage to a motor vehicle
- Attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm
- Threat to commit a crime
- Receiving stolen property less than $1200