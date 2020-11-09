Teen arrested, loaded firearm seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a teenager and seized a large capactiy loaded firearm on Carew Street Saturday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives arrested a 16-year-old on the 700 block of Carew Street and recovered a large capacity loaded firearm. Officers have been investigating illegal firearms activity by this juvenile over the past few weeks.

According to Walsh, around 7 p.m. detectives received information that the juvenile was in possession of a firearm and they were able to locate the car he was a passenger in on the 700 block of Carew Street.

Detectives then conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver and the juvenile. The juvenile had a loaded large capacity semi-automatic firearm in the pocket of his sweatshirt and officers also seized a realistic looking BB gun. Walsh said the firearm had a defaced serial number.

The driver was released after the investigation. The juvenile is facing several firearm charges but due to his age any additional information will not be released.