Teen wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested in Springfield, firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a 19-year-old wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and seized a firearm Tuesday night in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 8:50 p.m. narcotics detectives arrested 19-year-old Tyzjon Gaynor and applied for and were granted a search warrant for his home on Granville Street based on an illegal firearms investigation. Detectives recovered a loaded firearm in the basement and an additional loaded magazine.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Gaynor is currently on a GPS ankle monitor for open charges in Springfield District Court. He is the fourth individual arrested with a firearm while wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet since September. The male suspect in Monday’s homicide was also out on bail on firearms charges. Gaynor is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without a FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

