SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Springfield Thursday night after a shots fired incident on Adams Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Adams Street around 9:05 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Evidence of shots fired was found in the area when police arrived.

Detectives were able to review video footage of the incident and located a person matching the description of the shooter on Lombard Street. The suspect and two other people were then seen entering a convenience store on the 600 block of Main Street. Officers entered the store and the suspect allegedly attempted to leave through another exit but slipped, dropping the firearm he was holding in his hands and causing it to slide across the floor.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was then arrested. Police also found crack-cocaine inside his jacket. The firearm was later discovered to be stolen from Vermont. While being booked, the boy allegedly spit on an officer’s face.

Due to the boy’s age, his identity and charges will not be released.