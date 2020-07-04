Teenager arrested after stabbing two relatives at a home in Montague

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager is facing charges following a stabbing in Montague Friday evening.

Montague Police Chief Christopher P. Williams told 22News 18-year-old Elijah Michonski was arrested after two stabbing two of his relatives at a home located on Randall Road around 6 p.m.

Williams said Michonski entered the house and inflicted multiple stab wounds on the two victims then stole their car and drove off. He was later stopped and taken into custody shortly after.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Michonski is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Monday and has been charged with the following:

2 counts aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife

2 counts armed assault with intent to murder

2 counts home invasion

Breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony

Moto vehicle larceny

Montague Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Massachusetts Crime Scene Services are investigating the incident.