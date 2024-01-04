Passenger arrested after police found a case containing multiple bags of suspected heroin during a traffic stop

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield teenager was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in the town of Pelham where drugs were found inside a vehicle.

According to Pelham police, officers stopped a vehicle on Route 202 Wednesday evening for multiple traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle was eventually found to have a suspended license.

During an inventory check of the vehicle before being towed, a backpack was found with a case containing multiple bags of suspected heroin. The teenager, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested. The driver of the vehicle was issued a criminal complaint.

Credit: Pelham Police

Due to the juvenile’s age, their charges or identifications will not be released.