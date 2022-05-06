SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Springfield Thursday after a loaded firearm was seized by police.

Detectives received information that a juvenile suspect was in possession of a firearm in a parking lot on Walnut Street, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night, officers approached the suspect who was with a group of three other people and detained him.

Officers searched him and found the firearm inside a chest pack he was wearing and arrested him. Due to the suspect’s age, police will not identify him or provide charges he is facing.