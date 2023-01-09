SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a 17-year-old teenager Saturday after officers found six firearms inside a home on Rest Way.

An investigation began after officers received information that a juvenile may be in possession of a firearm. Detectives received a warrant and searched a home on Rest Way around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers seized the following weapons:

Sawed-off shotgun

A second shotgun

A rifle, which Walsh said is considered an assault weapon in Massachusetts

Three handguns

Two 50 round drums

Twelve magazines, including nine high capacity magazines

More than 1,100 rounds of ammunition

The 17-year-old man was arrested and is facing several firearm charges. The identity of the suspect will not be released due to his age.

“The arsenal that was stored in this home was staggering. I want to thank Captain Brian Keenan who oversees this unit and the Detectives involved in this investigation. Since we created the Firearms Investigation Unit in July 2021 these Detectives have exceeded my expectations and have seized nearly 300 illegally possessed firearms. They have done this without a single excessive force complaint during these sometimes dangerous investigations. What we cannot put a number on is the countless lives they have saved while doing their job,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “Simply put, tremendous job by the brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit. Under the leadership of Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Captain Brian Keenan, and Sgt. Christopher Hitas, the FIU continues to take a record number of illegal guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods, including many ghost guns. I have no doubt that thanks to their efforts in seizing this illegal arsenal of weapons from this home, lives have been saved.”

“Now and again, I urge our Judges and Court system to hold and keep this individual off our streets and out of our neighborhoods. You want to decrease and stop gun violence – keep individuals like this locked up,” continued Mayor Sarno.

From Thursday through Saturday, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized 16 illegally possessed firearms through five separate investigations.