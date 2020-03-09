Teenager charged with OUI of drugs after striking two cars, mailbox in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was arrested after operating under the influence of drugs Sunday morning in Northampton.

Northampton Police Department Chief Kasper told 22News, officers were called to the area of Main and Chestnut Street in Florence for a report of a car that struck two other cars and a mailbox and left the area.

Kasper said witness reports lead officers to the teenager who had turned into the Meadowbrook apartment complex.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:

  • OUI Drugs
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage accident (3 counts)

