Teenager arraigned on murder charges after allegedly stabbing aunt, uncle in Montague

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Montague_Police_1530310348929.jpg

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was arraigned Monday on murder charges in connection with a stabbing involving his uncle, who later died, and his aunt in Montague Friday night.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey, 18-year-old Elijah Michonski of Montague pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

He will return to court on August 25 for a pretrial conference.

According to Carey, Michonski entered the house on Randall Road Friday night and stabbed his aunt, 39-year-old Teresa Weir, and his uncle 41-year-old Nicholas Weir with two knives. Michonski then allegedly stole their car and drove off. He was later stopped in a neighboring town and taken into custody.

According to Carey, Nicholas Weir died as a result of his injuries and Teresa remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Michonski is charged with the following:

  • 1 count murder 
  • 2 counts aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) 
  • 2 counts armed assault with intent to murder 
  • 2 counts home invasion 
  • 1 count breaking and entering daytime with intent to commit a felony
  • 1 count motor vehicle larceny

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today