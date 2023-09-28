SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have released the identity of the victim of a shooting inside an apartment on Lionel Benoit Road in Springfield.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, the 17-year-old killed in the incident has been identified as Javian Lopez of Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the apartment on Lionel Benoit Road before midnight on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. Lopez was found with a gunshot injury and three other people were found inside the apartment. Lopez was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died Monday night due to his injuries.

Police arrested the three people that were inside the apartment, 20-year-old Xavier Rivera of Ware, 18-year-old Luis Reyes-Santiago of Springfield and a 17-year-old girl. All three were allegedly in the same room with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Rivera and Reyes-Santiago were arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday and have been charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Both suspects are being held without the right to bail and are due back in court on October 4. The identity and charges of the 17-year-old girl were not released due to her age.

This is the 27th homicide in the city of Springfield this year.