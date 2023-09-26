SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old boy has died following an incident inside an apartment in Springfield Sunday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the apartment on Lionel Benoit Road before midnight on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim. The 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot injury and three other people were found inside the apartment. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died Monday night to his injuries.

Police arrested the three people that were inside the apartment, 20-year-old Xavier Rivera of Ware, 18-year-old Luis Reyes-Santiago of Springfield and a 17-year-old girl. All three were allegedly in the same room with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Rivera and Reyes-Santiago were arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday and have been charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

The identity and charges of the 17-year-old girl were not released due to her age.