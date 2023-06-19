CHELSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – An Everett teenager was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a driver struck her in the parking lot of RISE Dispensary on Beacham Street in Chelsea at around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Mercedes Benz sedan being operated by 44-year-old Ceserino Borelli of Watertown was driving westbound on Beacham Street at a high rate of speed.

Evidence shows that the Mercedes exited the roadway into the Dunkin parking lot on Beacham Street causing property damage and then driving through a metal fence that surrounded the parking lot of the RISE Dispensary. The Mercedes also struck a parked and an occupied Mercedes SUV.

The Mercedes then struck the teenage girl, who was standing in the RISE Dispensary parking lot. After hitting the victim, the driver continued through the parking lot and struck a parked Nissan SUV. The suspect exited the vehicle and walked toward the front of RISE before lying down on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Borelli was taken to a Boston hospital after complaining of back pain. He is being charged with numerous motor vehicle offenses by Chelsea Police, and additional charges are possible depending on the results of the investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chelsea Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.