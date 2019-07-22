Teens arrested for allegedly stealing from unlocked cars in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield teens were arrested for allegedly stealing from unlocked cars in East Longmeadow over the weekend.

The teens, ages 13 and 15-years-old, allegedly stole from cars parked on Lombard Avenue, Vineland Avenue, and Westwood Avenue. Police are still searching for a third suspect.

East Longmeadow Police Sergeant Steven Manning told 22News there are simple steps you can take to protect yourselves from thieves. Sgt. Manning credits a neighbor with helping lead to the arrest of the two, who now face charges in Springfield juvenile court.

“That is absolutely true,” Manning told 22News. “We are recommending to everyone always just lock your car doors at night. You’re much less apt to be a victim.”

Sgt. Manning urges all victims to call Detective Ingalls at the Detective Bureau at 413-486-9005.