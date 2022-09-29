SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.

According to a news release from Springfield Police, detectives have been investigating several groups of teenagers involved in car break-ins while driving around in stolen motor vehicles. On September 14th at around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to Barrington Drive for reports of individuals breaking into cars.

The suspected vehicle was found around 3:30 a.m. traveling on Wilbraham Road. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop. The driver lost control of the vehicle on Broadway Street in Chicopee and five suspects attempted to run away.

Police caught two suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old. Through speaking with witnesses, and victims and reviewing hours of video, the 16-year-old boy is facing 22 charges and a 15-year-old juvenile boy is facing 24 charges related to breaking and entering motor vehicles.

“Our Detective’s time and effort working these cases we hope pays off. In these cases involving juveniles who are accused of victimizing dozens of our residents, we feel a GPS ankle bracelet with a curfew, as these crimes happened in the middle of the night, would be appropriate. I’d also like to commend our officers who were being proactive in looking for, finding, and arresting these suspects,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “Once again, terrific work by our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Department. These juveniles were on a joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars and stealing property throughout our city. The hard work from our SPD officers and detectives paid off as they were able to locate and arrest these suspects. Police Superintendent Clapprood and I truly hope that these young men will get the wakeup call they need and just as important the support from their families so that they will now stay out of trouble and do something more productive and beneficial with their lives instead of stealing other people’s property. These are young juveniles who still have a chance to make good decisions in life and I know everyone here wants them to do good and stay out of trouble.”

The police are reminding residents to lock their doors and not leave anything valuable in vehicles.