MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Malden man pleaded guilty to bank fraud in connection with stealing $375,000 from his employer.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 32-year-old Pablo Rocha, a bank teller supervisor at a federally insured bank in Massachusetts, used his access to the bank’s vault to steal cash.

During the time he worked for the bank between July 2022 and December 2022, Rocha stole approximately $375,000. He covered his tracks by writing false entries in the bank’s records and by processing fake transactions in the bank’s electronic records system to make it appear that the cash had been shipped to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Rocha is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16th and faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, restitution and a fine of up to $1 million.