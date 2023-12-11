SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten men were arrested last Wednesday following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation at a hotel.
The undercover prostitution operation featured members of law enforcement posing as escorts online in which people would offer money or something of value in return for a sexual act(s) inside a designated hotel room. The “Anti-John” operation was held to deter prostitution in the city.
During the operation from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., these ten men allegedly came to a designated hotel room and were arrested for purchasing prostitution.
They are being charged with pay for sexual conduct:
- Khalil Scott (50) of Springfield
- Cody Gagen (30) of Springfield
- Dennis Connor (53) of Belchertown
- Ilya Latoshkin (24) of Chicopee
- Eddie Nobles (53) of Chicopee
- Mark Hager of (59) Chicopee
- Nicholas Holtz (35) of Holyoke
- Jose Dejesus (38) of Westfield
- Manaury Esquide-Solis (32) of New Britain, Connecticut
- Enriquez De La Rosa (30) of East Hartford, Connecticut
