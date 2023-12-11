SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten men were arrested last Wednesday following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation at a hotel.

The undercover prostitution operation featured members of law enforcement posing as escorts online in which people would offer money or something of value in return for a sexual act(s) inside a designated hotel room. The “Anti-John” operation was held to deter prostitution in the city.

During the operation from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., these ten men allegedly came to a designated hotel room and were arrested for purchasing prostitution.

They are being charged with pay for sexual conduct:

  1. Khalil Scott (50) of Springfield
  2. Cody Gagen (30) of Springfield
  3. Dennis Connor (53) of Belchertown 
  4. Ilya Latoshkin (24) of Chicopee
  5. Eddie Nobles (53) of Chicopee 
  6. Mark Hager of (59) Chicopee 
  7. Nicholas Holtz (35) of Holyoke
  8. Jose Dejesus (38) of Westfield
  9. Manaury Esquide-Solis (32) of New Britain, Connecticut
  10. Enriquez De La Rosa (30) of East Hartford, Connecticut

