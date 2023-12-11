SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten men were arrested last Wednesday following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation at a hotel.

The undercover prostitution operation featured members of law enforcement posing as escorts online in which people would offer money or something of value in return for a sexual act(s) inside a designated hotel room. The “Anti-John” operation was held to deter prostitution in the city.

During the operation from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., these ten men allegedly came to a designated hotel room and were arrested for purchasing prostitution.

They are being charged with pay for sexual conduct:

Khalil Scott (50) of Springfield Cody Gagen (30) of Springfield Dennis Connor (53) of Belchertown Ilya Latoshkin (24) of Chicopee Eddie Nobles (53) of Chicopee Mark Hager of (59) Chicopee Nicholas Holtz (35) of Holyoke Jose Dejesus (38) of Westfield Manaury Esquide-Solis (32) of New Britain, Connecticut Enriquez De La Rosa (30) of East Hartford, Connecticut