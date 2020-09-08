Ten residents from Springfield arrested by Wilbraham Police

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The police released information on several arrests made in the Town of Wilbraham over the past month that included ten Springfield residents.

1. 31-year-old Khair Abdul Raheem of Springfield was arrested and charged with home invasion at a Wilbraham residence on August 2.

2. 36-year-old Michael Calvente of Springfield was charged with numerous Larceny offenses on August 6 for stealing catalytic converters from a number of vehicles in Wilbraham. Other local police departments were involved with this investigation.

3. 30-year-old Shawntiana Crawford of Springfield was arrested on August 9 after police responded to Frankie B’s Billiards & Sports Bar on Boston Road for two women fighting in the parking lot. Crawford is charged with O.U.I Liquor, Strangulation, A&B with a Dangerous Weapon and Negligent Operation.

4. 38-year-old Joseph Koslik III of Springfield was arrested in a bank parking lot on Boston Road August 9 for OUI Liquor and Negligent Operation.

5. 47-year-old German, Rivas-Boneta of Springfield was arrested for shoplifting power tool at Home Depot on August 12.

6. 31-year-old Joan Terrero-Feliz 31 of Springfield was arrested August 16 after police responded to Home Depot for a shoplifting incident. According to Wilbraham Police, police attempted to stop the vehicle however it drove over curbs in an attempt to elude police. The vehicle became stuck in traffic at Boston and Stony Hill Roads where he was taken into custody.

7. 30-year-old Erich Driscoll Jr. of Springfield was charged on August 22 with illegal dumping of trash (more than 7 cubic feet) on Old Boston Road. Wilbraham Police watched the vehicle in the area with a truck load of trash and were able to identify Driscoll through tracking labels.

8. 19-year-old Tylee Thompson of Springfield was charged with Failing to Stop for Police, Reckless Operation and Unlicensed Operation on August 23. A Wilbraham Police officer observed a vehicle doing 90 MPH on Monson Road. The officer located the vehicle which crashed into a tree, by Hitching Post Road.

9. 30-year-old Kevin Brousseau of Springfield was charged for allegedly in possession of cocaine. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle on River Road August 28 and made contact with the individuals in the vehicle. Brousseau had an active warrant for his arrest and was charged accordingly.

10. 40-year-old Jose Camacho of Indian Orchard (a neighborhood in the City of Springfield) was arrested for for shoplifting $268 in merchandise (6th offense) at Home Depot on September 1.