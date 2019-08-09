Tennessee manhunt intensifies

(WMC) An intense manhunt for escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson continues in Tennessee.

Watson is suspected of killing a prison administrator, Debra Johnson, in her home on prison grounds.

The TBI now has warrants for Watson for first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery in connection with Johnson’s death.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping in Henry County, about two hours northeast of Lauderdale County, where he escaped West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday.

A police report said Watson was arrested in 2012 after repeatedly raping his wife, beating her with a baseball bat and threatening her life.

He was seven years into his sentence when he escaped on a tractor while doing farm work at the prison.

