Terrifying Ride: Video shows drunk school bus driver ranting at children

(NBC News) The shrieks speak for themselves. Recently released video shows children terrified on their ride home from school as their drunken school bus driver careens through the streets of Longview, Washington.



Video of the September 12th incident at one point shows the driver talking to herself on the empty bus.

“You know why I’m doing this? Because my marriage sucks,” she says.

A 10-year-old boy called 911 to report the driver after he got home.

“She’s like wobbling. And then in her eyes, you can tell she was drunk,” he told the dispatcher.

According to a police report, 48-year-old Catherine Maccarone took a preliminary breath test and registered a blood alcohol level double the legal limit for bus drivers.

She denied drinking that day and called the test “a lie,” but did tell deputies about taking anxiety and sleep medication.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2n64dYB