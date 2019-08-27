Test Drive Terror: Car salesman held captive during police chase

(KHQ) A test drive of a car from a Spokane, Washington dealership quickly turned into a kidnapping situation Saturday, leading to a pursuit with police before multiple patrol cars were damaged and one officer was injured.

According to court documents 32-year-old Kasandra Ayala arrived at a dealership with a man and child to test drive a 2016 Kia Optima.

While test driving the vehicle, she dropped off the child and seemed very paranoid. The dealership employee told her the test drive was over and instructed her to return to the dealership.

According to the court documents, Ayala ignored the instruction and said something to the effect of “Hope you’re ready to die today,” and “We’re going to Walla Walla.”

At about 2:00 p.m., the employee called Spokane Police and advised them of the situation.

