TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of breaking into a home in Tewksbury was allegedly caught on camera trying to run down two people with an SUV in the yards of nearby homes.

Tewksbury Police shared a video that shows a woman getting hit in the leg and a dog also narrowly avoiding being struck. Police were first called to a home on River Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The owner told officers that a man had broken in and ran away after he was confronted. Then, someone called to say that a black SUV was driving erratically on Mt. Joy Drive nearby and hit a woman.

The video shows the SUV circle a bush after one woman, then drive off, only to turn back around and drive over the lawn toward another woman, and it was reported that the woman was not hurt.

Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tommy Moges who is now facing several charges.