CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 55-year-old Rafael Martinez and 75-year-old Luz Martinez both of Springfield were killed after their vehicle, a Chevy Impala, was struck by a Dodge Ram operated by 24-year-old Demian Ward of Fort Worth, Texas.

Ward was arrested and charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Leydon told 22News it appears that the Dodge Ram struck the Chevy Impala while attempting to exit a gas station near Montgomery Street.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.