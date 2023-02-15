ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – An inspection of a smoke shop in Enfield has resulted in police seizing more than 1,000 products of illicit pseudo-narcotics.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) along with Enfield police conducted an inspection on Tuesday at the “Smoke + Mart” located at 169 Elm Street. The location was referred to the department for some products they had available for sale as well as concerns about the potential sale of those products to underage kids.

DCP found 1,075 items, with a retail value of $25,000-$30,000, that are illegal to sell in Connecticut due to the THC content. Those products, as well as $1,300 in cash, were seized and two co-owners were arrested, 32-year-old Traiq Mehmood and 30-year-old Waqas Ali, both of Enfield. They will be charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The business’ license to sell THC products was also suspended.

“I commend the efforts of the Enfield Police Department, and hope this serves as a warning to other stores that we take the safety of our youth very seriously,” stated Enfield Mayor Bob Cressotti. “Through the efforts of our drug-free community grant, we have been hitting hard on the dangers of vaping. This event provides a great opportunity for parents to talk to their kids as well.”