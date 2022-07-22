SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are sixty-five unsolved homicides in Springfield according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.
If you have any information on the unsolved cases below, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.
- Daniel Croteau
- April 15, 1972
- 13 years-old
- His body was found in the Chicopee River. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced on May 24, 2021, that the investigation into the 1972 murder has been closed. He announced that former priest Richard Lavigne, a suspect in the murder, had died in Greenfield.
- Ann Murchison
- July 26, 1977
- 28 years-old
- Stabbed to death in her home located on 121 Eastern Avenue in Springfield.
- Shana Renee Price
- December 26, 1990
- 17 years-old
- Found beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted in Blunt Park in Springfield.
- Lisa DaSilva
- April 21, 1991
- 21 years-old
- Found in her bed strangled on Tracy Street in Springfield.
- Corrine Lee
- May 25, 1992
- 32 years-old
- Found strangled in a dumpster in the rear of 63 Central Street in Springfield.
- Lawrence Samuels
- March 6, 1993
- Shot to death at 186 Westford Ave in Springfield
- Tammy Marie Lynds
- July 22, 1994
- 15 years-old
- Her body was found on Fox Road in Springfield in November 1994.
- Kaseem Coleman
- January 13, 1995
- 20 years-old
- Shot to death on Bay Street in Springfield.
- Celestina Perez
- June 2, 1995
- 24 years-old
- Found strangled and beaten in Gurdon Bill Park in Springfield.
- Robert Boucher
- September 25, 1995
- 28 years-old
- Shot to death in front of 55 Dresden Street in Springfield.
- Victor Mighty
- December 13, 1995
- 21 years-old
- Shot to death on 65 Montrose Street in Springfield.
- Arthur W. Waters
- November 14, 1996
- 65 years-old
- Found dead inside his room at the Roadway Inn on Boston Road in Springfield.
- Billy Jo Owens
- January 28, 1998
- 31 years-old
- Found dead on the bank of the Connecticut River behind Khrone Electronics on West Columbus Avenue in Springfield.
- Mary Morales
- March 4, 1999
- 36 years-old
- Found dead on the side of Route 91 in Vernon, Vermont.
- Karen Soucie
- November 3, 2000
- 38 yearsold
- Found dead in her apartment on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
- William Garrison
- April 11, 2001
- 20 years-old
- Found dead in a wooded area off of Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
- Louis White
- October 6, 2002
- Died in 2011 after he was shot in the neck while walking along a sidewalk on Andrew Street in Springfield. He was on life support since the day of the shooting.
- Luis Jiminez
- October 20, 2002
- 19 years-old
- Shot to death in a motor vehicle on Adams Street in Springfield.
- George Hargrove
- December 12, 2002
- 34 years-old
- Shot to death outside of 39 Kenyon Street in Springfield.
- Cleveland McCabe III
- March 15, 2003
- 23 years-old
- Shot to death behind 425 Dickinson Street in Springfield.
- Angelica Martinez
- April 20, 2003
- 23 years-old
- Found dead behind Club X-Static at 240 Chestnut Street in Springfield.
- Richard Rivera
- November 8, 2003
- 38 years-old
- Stabbed to death in the area of School and High Streets in Springfield.
- Darnell Shepard
- May 22, 2004
- 19 years-old
- Shot to death at the Cornerstone Bar on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
- James Smith
- June 18, 2004
- 21 years-old
- Shot to death near Jim Dandy’s Restaurant on State Street in Springfield.
- Jammion Freeman “JD”
- May 12, 2005
- 25 years-old
- Died after suffering head trauma on Main Street in the North End of Springfield.
- Emmanuel H. Weeks, Jr.
- August 13, 2005
- 18 years-old
- Shot to death in the area of Eastern Avenue and Beacon Street in Springfield.
- Aaron Jordan
- March 26, 2006
- 23 years-old
- Shot to death on the corner of Reed and State Streets in Springfield.
- Tyrell Narcisse
- June 12, 2006
- 21 years-old
- Shot to death in a car on Page Blvd. in Springfield.
- Francine Jiles
- January 9, 2007
- 48 years-old
- Found dead in her second-floor apartment at 10 Federal Court in Springfield.
- Sergio Jaquez
- March 1, 2007
- 20 years-old
- Shot to death in Hartford, CT.
- Cassandra Oliver
- September 5, 2007
- Shot to death after three masked men broke into 21 Allison Lane in Springfield.
- Eris Newkirk
- September 23, 2007
- 44 years-old
- Shot to death in front of his home located at 88 Monmouth Street in Springfield.
- Angelo Daniels
- February 1, 2008
- 45 years-old
- Shot to death on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield.
- Santino Kuang
- September 24, 2008
- Stabbed to death in the woods in the area of 77 Armory Street in Springfield.
- Maurice Williams
- December 9, 2008
- 28 years-old
- Shot to death outside his car at Harvard and Yale Streets in Springfield.
- Jose Torres
- April 4, 2009
- Shot to death near his home at 4 Darwell Street in Springfield.
- Ruben Ortiz
- April 13, 2009
- 31 years-old
- Found floating in the Front Street Canal in Springfield after being shot several times.
- Noah Borders
- July 5, 2009
- 23 years-old
- Shot to death in the parking lot outside of the Royal Seasons Restaurant and Bar at 339 Boston Road in Springfield.
- Hasson Duncan
- July 21, 2009
- 25 years-old
- Shot to death on Quincy Street in Springfield.
- Carmelo Adorno, Jr.
- 2009
- 24 years-old
- Shot to death in the front seat of his car between Chapin Terrace and Mayfair Street in Springfield.
- Justin Gordon – Springfield
- February 6, 2010
- 18 years-old
- Shot to death outside of 55 James Street in Springfield.
- Lashawn Weldon
- February 19, 2010
- Found dead in her apartment at 159 Tyler Street in Springfield.
- Rafael Montanez
- May 1, 2010
- 16 years-old
- Shot to death near 57 Allendale in Springfield.
- Timothy Knighton
- August 6, 2010
- Shot to death in a car in the parking lot of 86-92 Oak Street in Springfield.
- Sowayne Rankin
- November 3, 2010
- 21 years-old
- Stabbed at a commercial plaza at State and Mapledell Street in Springfield.
- Darin Negron
- January 27, 2011
- 23 years-old
- Shot to death outside 96 Melrose Street in Springfield.
- Pedro Osorio
- February 12, 2011
- 24 years-old
- Shot and thrown from an older minivan on 40 James Street in Springfield.
- Raul Vera
- July 3, 2011
- 38 years-old
- Shot to death in front of 66 Lincoln Street in Springfield.
- Doris Alzak
- July 12, 2011
- 81 years-old
- Found dead in her home at 100 Phillips Avenue in Springfield, after sanitation workers reported a fire at her home.
- Carmen Melendez
- August 24, 2011
- 16 years-old
- Shot to death in a parking lot on the corner of State and Andrews Streets in Springfield.
- Devada Wannamaker
- October 16, 2011
- 23 years-old
- Shot to death in an alleyway near Club Illusion on 284 Worthington Street in Springfield.
- Victor Mercedes
- October 24, 2011
- 30 years-old
- Shot to death in the driveway of 93 Garfield Street in Springfield.
- Alfred Pellot Lopez
- February 23, 2012
- Shot to death outside 17 Whittier Street in Springfield.
- Charles Gamache
- March 27, 2012
- 54 years-old
- Stabbed inside his home at the Boston Road Mobile Home Park in Springfield.
- Dennis Jordan
- April 17, 2012
- 34 years-old
- Shot to death outside of apartment buildings on Union Street in Springfield.
- Felix Laurent
- November 2. 2012
- Stabbed near the Deberry School on 670 Union Street in Springfield.
- Rashawn Robbins
- January 20, 2013
- 19 years-old
- Shot to death on Central Street near the intersection of Pine Street in Springfield.
- Brandon Sparks
- April 10, 2013
- 29 years-old
- Shot to death while sitting in his car in the driveway of 123 Kent Road in Springfield.
- John Kulon White
- June 16, 2013
- 38 years-old
- Shot to death near 12-14 Montcalm Street in Springfield.
- Adriana Bonet
- September 22, 2013
- 25 years-old
- Shot to death on Worthington Street in Springfield.
- Brandon Daniels
- September 21, 2013
- 29 years-old
- Shot in front of La Favorita Mini Mart on Walnut Street in Springfield.
- John Alexander (suspect in custody)
- September 28, 2013
- 22 years-old
- Shot outside his car at 28 Westminster Street in Springfield.
- Hakeem Powell
- October 5, 2013
- 33 years-old
- Shot in the area of Stebbins and Quincy Street in Springfield.
- Darrell Jenkins
- June 4, 2014
- 23 years-old
- Shot in the area around Kensington Avenue in Springfield.
- Jose M. Gonzalez AKA Tatu
- August 8, 2014
- Shot on an Interstate 91 on-ramp in Springfield.
