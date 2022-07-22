SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are sixty-five unsolved homicides in Springfield according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.

If you have any information on the unsolved cases below, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.

Daniel Croteau April 15, 1972

13 years-old

His body was found in the Chicopee River. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced on May 24, 2021, that the investigation into the 1972 murder has been closed. He announced that former priest Richard Lavigne, a suspect in the murder, had died in Greenfield. Ann Murchison July 26, 1977

28 years-old

Stabbed to death in her home located on 121 Eastern Avenue in Springfield. Shana Renee Price December 26, 1990

17 years-old

Found beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted in Blunt Park in Springfield. Lisa DaSilva April 21, 1991

21 years-old

Found in her bed strangled on Tracy Street in Springfield. Corrine Lee May 25, 1992

32 years-old

Found strangled in a dumpster in the rear of 63 Central Street in Springfield. Lawrence Samuels March 6, 1993

Shot to death at 186 Westford Ave in Springfield Tammy Marie Lynds July 22, 1994

15 years-old

Her body was found on Fox Road in Springfield in November 1994. Kaseem Coleman January 13, 1995

20 years-old

Shot to death on Bay Street in Springfield. Celestina Perez June 2, 1995

24 years-old

Found strangled and beaten in Gurdon Bill Park in Springfield. Robert Boucher September 25, 1995

28 years-old

Shot to death in front of 55 Dresden Street in Springfield. Victor Mighty December 13, 1995

21 years-old

Shot to death on 65 Montrose Street in Springfield. Arthur W. Waters November 14, 1996

65 years-old

Found dead inside his room at the Roadway Inn on Boston Road in Springfield. Billy Jo Owens January 28, 1998

31 years-old

Found dead on the bank of the Connecticut River behind Khrone Electronics on West Columbus Avenue in Springfield. Mary Morales March 4, 1999

36 years-old

Found dead on the side of Route 91 in Vernon, Vermont. Karen Soucie November 3, 2000

38 yearsold

Found dead in her apartment on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield. William Garrison April 11, 2001

20 years-old

Found dead in a wooded area off of Wilbraham Road in Springfield. Louis White October 6, 2002

Died in 2011 after he was shot in the neck while walking along a sidewalk on Andrew Street in Springfield. He was on life support since the day of the shooting. Luis Jiminez October 20, 2002

19 years-old

Shot to death in a motor vehicle on Adams Street in Springfield. George Hargrove December 12, 2002

34 years-old

Shot to death outside of 39 Kenyon Street in Springfield. Cleveland McCabe III March 15, 2003

23 years-old

Shot to death behind 425 Dickinson Street in Springfield. Angelica Martinez April 20, 2003

23 years-old

Found dead behind Club X-Static at 240 Chestnut Street in Springfield. Richard Rivera November 8, 2003

38 years-old

Stabbed to death in the area of School and High Streets in Springfield. Darnell Shepard May 22, 2004

19 years-old

Shot to death at the Cornerstone Bar on Page Boulevard in Springfield. James Smith June 18, 2004

21 years-old

Shot to death near Jim Dandy’s Restaurant on State Street in Springfield. Jammion Freeman “JD” May 12, 2005

25 years-old

Died after suffering head trauma on Main Street in the North End of Springfield. Emmanuel H. Weeks, Jr. August 13, 2005

18 years-old

Shot to death in the area of Eastern Avenue and Beacon Street in Springfield. Aaron Jordan March 26, 2006

23 years-old

Shot to death on the corner of Reed and State Streets in Springfield. Tyrell Narcisse June 12, 2006

21 years-old

Shot to death in a car on Page Blvd. in Springfield. Francine Jiles January 9, 2007

48 years-old

Found dead in her second-floor apartment at 10 Federal Court in Springfield. Sergio Jaquez March 1, 2007

20 years-old

Shot to death in Hartford, CT. Cassandra Oliver September 5, 2007

Shot to death after three masked men broke into 21 Allison Lane in Springfield. Eris Newkirk September 23, 2007 44 years-old Shot to death in front of his home located at 88 Monmouth Street in Springfield. Angelo Daniels February 1, 2008

45 years-old

Shot to death on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield. Santino Kuang September 24, 2008 Stabbed to death in the woods in the area of 77 Armory Street in Springfield. Maurice Williams December 9, 2008

28 years-old

Shot to death outside his car at Harvard and Yale Streets in Springfield. Jose Torres April 4, 2009

Shot to death near his home at 4 Darwell Street in Springfield. Ruben Ortiz April 13, 2009

31 years-old

Found floating in the Front Street Canal in Springfield after being shot several times. Noah Borders July 5, 2009

23 years-old

Shot to death in the parking lot outside of the Royal Seasons Restaurant and Bar at 339 Boston Road in Springfield. Hasson Duncan July 21, 2009

25 years-old

Shot to death on Quincy Street in Springfield. Carmelo Adorno, Jr. 2009

24 years-old

Shot to death in the front seat of his car between Chapin Terrace and Mayfair Street in Springfield. Justin Gordon – Springfield February 6, 2010

18 years-old

Shot to death outside of 55 James Street in Springfield. Lashawn Weldon February 19, 2010

Found dead in her apartment at 159 Tyler Street in Springfield. Rafael Montanez May 1, 2010

16 years-old

Shot to death near 57 Allendale in Springfield. Timothy Knighton August 6, 2010

Shot to death in a car in the parking lot of 86-92 Oak Street in Springfield. Sowayne Rankin November 3, 2010

21 years-old

Stabbed at a commercial plaza at State and Mapledell Street in Springfield. Darin Negron January 27, 2011

23 years-old

Shot to death outside 96 Melrose Street in Springfield. Pedro Osorio February 12, 2011

24 years-old

Shot and thrown from an older minivan on 40 James Street in Springfield. Raul Vera July 3, 2011

38 years-old

Shot to death in front of 66 Lincoln Street in Springfield. Doris Alzak July 12, 2011 81 years-old Found dead in her home at 100 Phillips Avenue in Springfield, after sanitation workers reported a fire at her home. Carmen Melendez August 24, 2011

16 years-old

Shot to death in a parking lot on the corner of State and Andrews Streets in Springfield. Devada Wannamaker October 16, 2011

23 years-old

Shot to death in an alleyway near Club Illusion on 284 Worthington Street in Springfield. Victor Mercedes October 24, 2011

30 years-old

Shot to death in the driveway of 93 Garfield Street in Springfield. Alfred Pellot Lopez February 23, 2012

Shot to death outside 17 Whittier Street in Springfield. Charles Gamache March 27, 2012

54 years-old

Stabbed inside his home at the Boston Road Mobile Home Park in Springfield. Dennis Jordan April 17, 2012

34 years-old

Shot to death outside of apartment buildings on Union Street in Springfield. Felix Laurent November 2. 2012 Stabbed near the Deberry School on 670 Union Street in Springfield. Rashawn Robbins January 20, 2013

19 years-old

Shot to death on Central Street near the intersection of Pine Street in Springfield. Brandon Sparks April 10, 2013

29 years-old

Shot to death while sitting in his car in the driveway of 123 Kent Road in Springfield. John Kulon White June 16, 2013

38 years-old

Shot to death near 12-14 Montcalm Street in Springfield. Adriana Bonet September 22, 2013

25 years-old

Shot to death on Worthington Street in Springfield. Brandon Daniels September 21, 2013

29 years-old

Shot in front of La Favorita Mini Mart on Walnut Street in Springfield. John Alexander (suspect in custody) September 28, 2013

22 years-old

Shot outside his car at 28 Westminster Street in Springfield. Hakeem Powell October 5, 2013

33 years-old

Shot in the area of Stebbins and Quincy Street in Springfield. Darrell Jenkins June 4, 2014

23 years-old

Shot in the area around Kensington Avenue in Springfield. Jose M. Gonzalez AKA Tatu August 8, 2014

Shot on an Interstate 91 on-ramp in Springfield.

If you have any information on the unsolved cases, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.