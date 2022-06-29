CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are two unsolved homicides in Chicopee according to the Hampden District Attorney’s website.

Edward Brown, 44, was found dead in the area of 363 Burnett Road in Chicopee on July 14, 2002.

Jafett Robles died after suffering from a gunshot wound in Chicopee on September 10, 2017.

If you have any information on the unsolved cases, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.