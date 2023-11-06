CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are asking the public for help with information on the location of eight suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the suspects are wanted mainly for the crimes of murder and rape and are attempting to evade arrest. If you have any information about these suspects call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873), the suspects may be armed and are considered dangerous, and should not be approached.

Kahmari T. Price Luis A. Soto Alexander Keen Grant Mariano Pereyra Jr. Ingmar Robles Pojoy Jude Demeis Yssael Lantigua Alecon Leopoldo Espinal

Kahmari T. Price

Wanted for murder on February 26, 2023 in Brockton.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Kahmari Price for the murder of Mark A. Boyd. Price allegedly shot Boyd in the head on North Main Street in Brockton. He is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has ties to the Greater Fall River area.

Luis A. Soto

Wanted for murder on January 31, 2023 in Brockton.

In addition to murder, an arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Luis A. Soto for firearm offenses, assault and battery, with a dangerous weapon, and abuse prevention order violation. Soto, a former employee of the Dollar Tree in Brockton, allegedly fired 16 shots inside the store, striking two people, one did not survive. He is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, neck, and arms.

Alexander Keen Grant

Wanted for an alleged 2012 sexual assault in Yarmouth.

A warrant was issued for 52-year-old Alexander Keen Grant after he failed to show up for a November 2014 court date in Barnstable Superior Court. Grant allegedly provided alcohol to an underage victim and then assaulted the intoxicated victim. He was subsequently charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. He is also the subject of a separate arrest warrant issued out of Newton District Court for assault and battery and assault stemming from a 2010 domestic assault. Grant is described as 5’11” tall, approximately 200 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. However, he may be altering his appearance by changing the length, color, and style of his hair, and he may have grown a beard. He is an avid boater, typically goes by his middle name Keen, and has ties throughout the United States, including in Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona.

Mariano Pereyra Jr.

Wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Wellesley.

Two arrest warrants were issued in March 2013 for Mariano Pereyra Jr. for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults on a child under 14 over an extended period of time. He is wanted for the rape of a child with force, five counts of aggravated rape of a child, five counts of aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He is described as 5’8″ tall, approximately 210 pounds, with black and gray hair, brown eyes, and a visible lump on his chest. He has ties throughout Boston, Attleboro, Watertown, Wellesley, Pawtucket, RI, and the Dominican Republic,

Ingmar Robles Pojoy

Wanted for multiple firearms charges in Lynn.

A warrant was issued in February 2019 for 29-year-old Ingmar Robles Pojoy after s deadly shooting on South Elm Street in Lynn. He is wanted for carrying a loaded firearm, firearms violations with one prior violent, drug crime, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is described as 5’8″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Lynn and Peabody.

Jude Demeis

Wanted for child pornography and exploitation in Northampton.

in September 2019 Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton issued an arrest warrant charging 52-year-old Jude Demeis with three counts of possession of child pornography and posing or exhibiting a child in the nude. He is described as white, 6’2” tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is very proficient with computers, an avid mountain biker, and a rally car enthusiast. He has ties to the Northampton and Needham area as well as the greater Syracuse, N.Y., and Gilboa, N.Y. area. Police say Demeis also had a previous address in New City, N.Y.

Yssael Lantigua Alecon

Wanted for murder on May 1, 2015 in Lawrence.

Police were called to a shooting at Bali’s Restaurant in Lawrence on May 1, 2015. A man was found dead in the bathroom after being shot multiple times. Police issued an arrest warrant for murder and carrying a firearm without a license for 42-year-old Yssael Lantigua Alecon. He is described as 5’7″ tall, approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has at least six aliases and was living in Methuen at the time of the murder.

Leopoldo Espinal

Wanted for multiple alleged rape and sexual assaults in Worcester.

Two arrest warrants were issued for 44-year-old Leopoldo Espinal for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults of two young women. In 2009 a warrant was issued for Espinal charging him with two counts of rape. In 2011 a second victim came forward which prompted a second arrest warrant for an additional four counts of rape of a child with force, rape of a child – statutory, and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He is described as 5’4″ tall, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

