Third arrest made in connection with Central Street homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a woman in connection with a murder that took place on August 14 on Central Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives were issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Debbie Blanton on Thursday August 20. On Tuesday around 9:40 a.m. officers arrested Blanton inside a home on Euclid Avenue.

On Friday, August 14 around 8:45 p.m. officers were called to the One-Stop Plaza on Central Street where they found 19-year-old Justin Blanton suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital later that night.

Walsh said an investigation by the homicide unit revealed that during the altercation, Debbie Blanton walked to her car, opened the trunk, and retrieved a firearm. She then handed the firearm to Justin Blanton.

Justin Blanton and homicide suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Eberhart, were involved in an argument and a physical fight before exchanging gunfire. Eberhart was arrested on August 19 and charged with murder and other firearm charges.

Detectives also arrested 27-year-old Andre Blanton on various firearms charges on August 15. He accidentally shot himself and fired a gun during the incident. He is still recovering at Baystate Medical Center.

Debbie Blanton of Enfield, CT is charged with the following: