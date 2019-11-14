1  of  3
Third arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A third person has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent home invasion that happened on September 30 on Roosevelt Avenue.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 26-year-old Paul Gayle was arrested around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning on the 100 block of Rollins Street. Homicide detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Gayle on November 6th.

A man is still in critical condition after being attacked and burned during a home invasion that afternoon on September 30. Walsh said marijuana was being grown inside the home and the victim believed that was the reason why he was targeted.

20-year-old Malik Erskine was arrested on November 1 and Devenne Coleman was arrested on October 10 for their alleged roles in the home invasion.

According to Walsh, there is still an outstanding arrest warrant for 21-year-old Dushane Simon who was wearing a Massachusetts Probation Department GPS ankle bracelet during the attack.

Police believe Simon left the area since his GPS bracelet was later found on the side of I-495 in Eastern Massachusetts.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still investigating the home invasion.

Gayle is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court and is charged with the following: Arrest warrant:

  • Kidnapping with serious bodily injury
  • Conspiracy (two counts)
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Home invasion
  • Armed Robbery
  • Larceny over $1200
  • Extortion by threat of injury
  • Attempt to commit a crime
  • Mayhem

See Erskine and Coleman’s charges here:

