Third Mass. State Police trooper pleads guilty in overtime abuse fraud

A suspended State Police trooper pleaded guilty to one charge in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse at the department Thursday.

The Department of Justice said 45-year-old Gary Herman pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Sentencing has been scheduled for January 17, 2019.

Herman was state trooper assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Mass Pike, I-90.

The Justice Department said Herman earned $227,826, with $63,053 of that being overtime pay. Herman was paid for overtime shifts that he did not work at all or from which he left early, the Department of Justice said. Herman was arrested on June 27 and was subsequently released on conditions.

Herman is said to have fabricated bogus citations, copying the driver information from citations that he had issued months earlier, in order to be paid for overtime that he did not work at all.

In total, Herman collected $12,468 for overtime that he did not work.

Herman is the third State Police trooper to plead guilty in overtime fraud as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The government will recommend a sentence of between six and 12 months in prison after Herman agreed to the plea agreement.

The charge of theft of government funds provided a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250, 000 or twice the gross gain or loss.