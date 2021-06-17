Third murder suspect arrested in connection with February shooting on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after prosecutors presented evidence to a Grand Jury about the third suspect’s role in a homicide back in February.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Jason Batchelor of Bristol Street was arrested by members of the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit, Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Batchelor is being charged with the shooting death of Robert Crochiere on February 24. Fernando Massey and Quamel Batchelor were also arrested in Florida on May 7th in connection with the murder and were escorted back to Massachusetts by two Springfield Police Detectives along with two Massachusetts State Troopers.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, prosecutors presented evidence to a Grand Jury about Batchelor’s role in the homicide. The Grand Jury indicted Batchelor and an an arrest warrant was issued.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, officers were called to the area of Main and Locust Streets around 2:30 a.m. February 24 where they located Crochiere suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Massey and Batchelor are being held without the right to bail.