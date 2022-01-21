Third suspect arrested in connection with murder on Leete Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A third suspect has been arrested Friday in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Kamari-Khalil Lyles.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 28-year-old Christopher Hernandez was arrested inside an apartment on the 0-100 block of High Street.

On May 1, Springfield Police were called to Leete Street for a ShotSpotter activation and located two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center where one survived, but Lyles did not.

Christopher Hernandez is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant

– Murder

– Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

– Assault to Murder

– Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts)

– Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

– Accessory After the Fact

Two additional suspects were arrested in October, Joel Rodriguez and Brialee Garcia are both charged with murder, possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Assault to Murder, Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts), Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building, Carrying a Firearm without a License and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License.