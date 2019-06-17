Third suspect in connection with January homicide in Pittsfield held without bail

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was arraigned on murder and firearm charges on Monday, making him the third person charged in connection with a homicide on January 20.

Berkshire County District Attorney spokesman Dennis Yusko told 22News 21-year-old Dasean Smith was arraigned in Superior Court on charges in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jaden C. Salois in Pittsfield.

Salois of Dalton, was shot and killed on Edward Avenue near Elm Street in the city around 2:13 a.m. that Sunday morning.

Man killed in Pittsfield shooting identified

Last week, Smith was indicted on the murder charge by a grand jury and Pittsfield Police Department’s Drug Unit arrested him on a warrant Friday afternoon. On Monday, Smith was arraigned on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Smith is being held without bail and a pre-trial hearing has been set for December 9.

Two Pittsfield brothers charged with killing Dalton teen

Also last week, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Carlos Pascual-Polanco and 22-year-old Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, both of Pittsfield, charging them with the murder of Salois.

The Polanco brothers were previously charged with murder in Central Berkshire District Court and ordered held without bail. Both are expected to be arraigned in Superior Court on July 2.