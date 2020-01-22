Third suspect in deadly South Bridge Street shooting in Holyoke arrested in NYC

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder on South Bridge Street on January 10.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 29-year-old Brian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested Friday in the Bronx.

Leydon said Rivera-Vazquez waived his right to an extradition hearing and was returned to Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon where he is facing a murder charge.

Police were called to 605 South Bridge Street Friday, January 10 where they found the body of 21-year-old Jesus Otero Marrero who was shot and killed.

On Monday, January 13, State Police detectives and Holyoke Police officers arrested 30-year-old Jean Carlos Rivera of Holyoke and charged him with murder. He was arraigned the next day and is being held without bail. Rivera’s next court date is scheduled for February 14.

30-year-old Merkin Andrade of Holyoke was also previously arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation and accessory to murder. He is being held on $5,000 bail for the first charge and $100,000 on the second charge. His next court date is scheduled for February 13.

State police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and Holyoke Police are investigating the homicide.