GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of Aaron Pennington of Gardner, the man charged with the murder of his wife.

Pennington is wanted for the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington at their home on Cherry Street on Sunday, October 22nd. Pennington is an Air Force veteran and a father of four. He has blonde hair, and blue eyes, is 6-feet-2-inches tall, and about 175 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

According to police reports, a neighbor called 911 just before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, after the couple’s four children came to their house crying. When police arrived five minutes later, Pennington was already gone and his wife was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators said they learned by conducting interviews, and from surveillance video, that the couple had been dealing with marital issues for some time, and that she had been planning to move to Texas with the children to be away from Pennington.

The most recent photo of Aaron Pennington (Credit: Worcester District Attorney’s office)

The vehicle he was believed to be driving, a white 2013 BMW, was found unoccupied in a wooded area at Camp Collier in Gardner. Pennington has not been located after a search in the surrounding area with the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team MSP K9 Unit teams, and the MSP Air Wing.

Massachusetts State Police are asking anyone in the area around Camp Collier who has trail cameras to check them and report any suspicious activity. Anyone who sees Pennington or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.