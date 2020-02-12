Threat made at Gateway Regional School District declared ‘noncredible’

HUNTINGTON, Mass (WWLP) – Parents at Gateway Regional School District received an email after a threat was made toward the school Monday night.

After 22News received multiple reports from parents regarding the threat, we contacted the school’s Superintendent Dr. David Hopson who was unavailable, however, his assistant Stacy Stewart was able to confirm the reports.

Stewart said the threat was made on social media during a basketball game Monday night where Huntington Chief Robert Garriepy was in attendance. Garriepy investigated the threat and declared it noncredible.

Stewart said additional security and officers were at the school Tuesday morning due to the situation however, students within the middle and high school were at no point in danger. Assistant Principal Martha Clarke sent parents an email on Tuesday regarding the threat and safety concerns they may have had.