Three arrested after allegedly trafficking heroin in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three people were arrested after police seized approximately 1,000 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Pittsfield Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper stopped a car on Brown Street around 7:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle violation and had learned that the driver, 35-year-old Clinton Jennings was not the registered owner of the car and didn’t have a license.

Jennings and the two passengers in the car, 25-year-old Traylee Harrington, and 24-year-old Nicholas Mathes, were all allegedly in possession of heroin.

Police located approximately 1,000 bags of heroin as well as several items with cocaine residue in Harrington’s possession. All three were arrested.

Jennings was held on a $10,000 bail and is charged with the following:

Trafficking in heroin

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Improper turn

Harrington and Mathes posted a $40 bail pending their arraignment and are charged with trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to violate drug law and Harrington is facing a separate charge of possession of cocaine. All three were scheduled for arraignments Tuesday in Pittsfield District Court.