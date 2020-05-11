Three arrested after disturbance in Springfield, loaded firearm, crack-cocaine, and $13,000 seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three people Sunday night after a report of a disturbance on Breckwood Boulevard.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 28-year-old Sharvin Sands and 21-year-old Xavier Sands after being called to a home on the 200 block of Breckwood Boulevard for a report of a disturbance. Officers then requested a search warrant for the home and located a firearm in the basement.

Walsh said while officers were arresting Xavier Sands, 39-year-old Eboni Goodman was attempting to pull away an officer and kept interfering with the arrest. After refusing to stop, officers arrested Goodman. Inside the police car, she allegedly attempted to kick out the windows in order to escape.

After midnight detectives executed the search warrant and seized the loaded semi automatic firearm with a laser attachment that was located earlier along with 26 rounds of ammunition, crack cocaine, digital scales, additional drug manufacturing items and $13,410 in cash.

Sharvin Sands in facing the following charges:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a license

Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime

Xavier Sands is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without a license

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Eboni Goodman is charged with: