Three arrested after drug deal in Springfield, crack-cocaine seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested three men and seized a total of 71 bags of crack-cocaine after a Shannon Grant Detail on High Street Friday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, shortly after 1 p.m. officers stop 48-year-old Robert Walter of Holyoke in the area of Maple and High Street and seized a bag of crack-cocaine on him. Officers then stopped 59-year-old Thomas Jones of West Springfield, near State and Elliot Streets, and seized eight rocks of crack-cocaine from inside his pocket. Both Jones and Walter were arrested for possession.

Walsh said officers stopped the driver of a pickup truck, where Jones and Walter’s purchased the drugs from, in the area of Temple and Maple Streets. The driver, 27-year-old Todd Hankins, didn’t have a driver’s license. Police seized an additional 62 bags of crack-cocaine from him as well as $325 in cash.

Walter and Jones are both charged with possession of a class B drug and Hankins is charged with the following:

Distribution of a class B drug (2 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

A Shannon Grant helps combat illegal gang activity in the city.