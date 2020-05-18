Watch Live
7-9PM: Connecticut COVID-19 Town Hall with government and community leaders answering your questions

Three arrested after drug deal in Springfield, crack-cocaine seized

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Hankins, Robert Walter, Thomas Jones (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested three men and seized a total of 71 bags of crack-cocaine after a Shannon Grant Detail on High Street Friday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, shortly after 1 p.m. officers stop 48-year-old Robert Walter of Holyoke in the area of Maple and High Street and seized a bag of crack-cocaine on him. Officers then stopped 59-year-old Thomas Jones of West Springfield, near State and Elliot Streets, and seized eight rocks of crack-cocaine from inside his pocket. Both Jones and Walter were arrested for possession.

Walsh said officers stopped the driver of a pickup truck, where Jones and Walter’s purchased the drugs from, in the area of Temple and Maple Streets. The driver, 27-year-old Todd Hankins, didn’t have a driver’s license. Police seized an additional 62 bags of crack-cocaine from him as well as $325 in cash.

Walter and Jones are both charged with possession of a class B drug and Hankins is charged with the following:

  • Distribution of a class B drug (2 counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a license

A Shannon Grant helps combat illegal gang activity in the city.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Donate Today