Three arrested after fight allegedly involving a gun in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three people were arrested after their alleged involvement in a large fight involving a gun near the Elm Street area of Greenfield on Saturday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were called to the southbound area of elm street where a group involved in the fight left in a grey Toyota and headed north on Elm Street. Officers followed the car and noticed what police believed to be a gun allegedly being thrown into a wooded area from the car.

The vehicle eventually pulled over and police arrested 18-year-old Frankie J Almodovar-Roman and 32-year-old Shirley Roman-Figueroa both from Hartford, CT.

According to police, a victim and witnesses told police the victim was outside her residence when she was suddenly “jumped” by Roman- Figueroa, and Almodovar-Roma.

Police said during the fight, while the victim had Roman-Figueroa pinned to the ground, Roman-Figueroa yelled to Almodovar-Roman to “get the gun” that he appeared to have in his waistband. Roman-Figueroa allegedly escaped the hold and her Almodovar-Roman got into the vehicle driven by a third party and headed north on Elm St.

Roman-Figueroa is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery and was held on a $5,000 bail.

Almodovar-Roman is being held on a $10,000 bail and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a loaded firearm without a license

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Possession of ammunition without a permit

Use of a firearm while committing a felony

Assault and battery

A third person also from Hartford was arrested with misdemeanor charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching plates to a motor vehicle, and an unregistered motor vehicle.