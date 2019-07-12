Three arrested after heroin, cocaine, firearms seized during I-91 traffic stop

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was one of three people arrested Thursday night after state police allegedly seized 2,350 bags of heroin, 76 grams of cocaine, and two loaded firearms during a traffic stop on I-91 in Bernardston.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 23-year-old Luis Andino, of Springfield, 42-year-old Vincent Keithan, and 29-year-old Alicia Mitchell, both of Lyndonville, Vermont, were in the car at the time of the stop.

All three are facing multiple charges, including: trafficking in heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in a felony. Each suspect was held on $50,000 bail pending their arraignment in Greenfield District Court.