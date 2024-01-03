GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in the northeastern part of the state Tuesday after a police chase ended in a crash, followed by a search.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident began in Boxford around 2:35 p.m., when officers tried to stop a green Dodge Charger with Flordia plates for allegedly violating traffic laws. The Charger didn’t pull over and crashed on the exit ramp from I-95 northbound to Route 133 in Georgetown.
After the crash, police said that the three people inside ran away. A Georgetown resident then reported people in the woods behind her home.
The driver was identified as 21-year-old Gregory Marmolejo of Lynn and will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on the following charges:
- Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle;
- Street Racing;
- Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle;
- Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage;
- Failure To Stop For Police;
- Marked Lanes Violation;
- Breakdown Lane Violation;
- Speeding;
- Disorderly Conduct; and
- Trespassing.
The two passengers of the Charger were identified as 20-year-old Abel Severino Reyes of Lynn and 21-year-old David Garcia of Lynn. They will also both appear in Haverhill District Court on the following charges:
- Disorderly Conduct; and
- Trespassing.
