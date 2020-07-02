Three arrested after narcotics investigation in Springfield, crack-cocaine seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested after a narcotics investigation in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, narcotics detectives have been investigating the illegal sale of crack-cocaine from 69-year-old Henry Lockett’s home on Marble Street.

On Wednesday morning, detectives observed a drug transaction in the driveway of Lockett’s home. Walsh said Lockett walked out of his home and conducted business in his driveway with a person in a car. Officers then stopped the pickup truck that left the home near Belmont Avenue and Oakland Street.

The driver of the car, 41-year-old Jammie Morgan, who was driving with a suspended license, and passenger, 35-year-old Latoya Smith, both allegedly attempted to swallow crack-cocaine but spit it out.

Officers seized approximately 15 grams of crack-cocaine and more than $1,700 in cash.

Around 9:30 am, Lockett left his home in a car where he stopped to pick up a woman near the South End Gas Station. When detectives approached him he allegedly tossed a pill bottle with 2 grams of crack-cocaine into his back seat.

Officers arrested Lockett and seized more than $700 in cash. Detectives then executed a search warrant at Lockett’s home and recovered an additional 32.5 grams of crack cocaine.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Walsh said Morgan was arrested in November 2019 after he stabbed a man in October and instead of being held in jail awaiting trial, he was given a GPS bracelet.

Lockett was arrested in November 2019 for drug trafficking, which makes Wednesday’s arrest his 4th drug trafficking or distribution arrest since 2016. He was also out on bail at the time of Wednesday’s arrest. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking in crack-cocaine (18-36 grams)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Morgan is charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Parole Violation Warrant

Smith is facing a charge of possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug.