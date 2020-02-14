Three arrested after officers witness drug deal in Springfield, heroin and over $2,000 seized

Breaking News
Bomb threat led to shelter-in-place order at South Hadley middle school
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield police seized 133 bags of heroin, crack-cocaine and over $2,300 in cash after an investigation into drug activity from an apartment on Maple Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers saw 26-year-old John Tortoriello enter 36-year-old Juan Correa’s apartment on Maple Street and leave shortly after. Officers then saw him approach a car and hand a woman bags of heroin. The woman drove off and Tortoriello got into a car and also drove away.

Walsh said officers pulled Tortoriello over near Union Street and East Columbus Avenue and recovered six bags of heroin from him. Officers then arrested him.

Officers conducted another traffic stop near Union and Willow streets of the woman, 59-year-old Denise Tortoriello. Police seized two bags of heroin from her and arrested her. Officers learned she is the mother of John Tortoriello.

Walsh said officers then located Correa inside a car near Main and Margaret Streets and he was arrested due to an outstanding warrant.

Detectives executed a search warrant inside Correa’s apartment and seized 125 bags of heroin, one bag of crack-cocaine and $2371 in cash.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

Walsh said the drug deal between Correa and Tortoriello happened within 200 feet of Milton Bradley School about 15 minutes before school dismissal. There were several cars with parents parked waiting for their children outside of Correa’s apartment.

John and Denise Tortoriello are charged with Possession of a class A drug and Correa is facing the following charges:

  • Distribution of a class A drug -subsequent offense
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug -subsequent offense
  • Violation of a drug-free school zone
  • Default warrant

