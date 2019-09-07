Three arrested after police allegedly seized narcotics in Bernardston

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three arrests were made after Massachusetts State Police allegedly seized narcotics during a traffic stop in Bernardston early Friday evening. 

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, 30-year-old Luke Perry, 29-year-old Mandie-Rae Perry, and 33-year-old Eddie Torres were arrested after police conducted a vehicle search and allegedly discovered cocaine and heroin. 

State police say around 3:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a car on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston for driving in a incorrect travel lane. During the stop, police ran an RMV inquiry and arrested Luke Perry for driving with a suspended license. 

As police removed Perry from the car, they allegedly saw a crack pipe on the floor of the driver’s seat which led to a vehicle search. 

With extra assistance, police allegedly seized a large sheathed knife, a baggie containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, a baggie containing powder cocaine, and around 500 individually packed waxed baggies of heroin.

Police say all three suspects were arrested and taken to State Police-Shelburne Falls for booking.

Bail was denied.

The suspects were then taken to Greenfield District Court where they were arraigned on the following charges:

33-year-old Eddie Torres of New York:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
  • Resisting arrest
  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt

30-year-old Luke Perry of Vermont: 

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Motor vehicle equipment violation
  •  Marked lanes violation.

29-year-old Mandie-Rae Perry of Vermont:

  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation