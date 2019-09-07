Three arrested after police allegedly seized narcotics in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three arrests were made after Massachusetts State Police allegedly seized narcotics during a traffic stop in Bernardston early Friday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Department, 30-year-old Luke Perry, 29-year-old Mandie-Rae Perry, and 33-year-old Eddie Torres were arrested after police conducted a vehicle search and allegedly discovered cocaine and heroin.

State police say around 3:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a car on Route 91 northbound in Bernardston for driving in a incorrect travel lane. During the stop, police ran an RMV inquiry and arrested Luke Perry for driving with a suspended license.

As police removed Perry from the car, they allegedly saw a crack pipe on the floor of the driver’s seat which led to a vehicle search.

With extra assistance, police allegedly seized a large sheathed knife, a baggie containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, a baggie containing powder cocaine, and around 500 individually packed waxed baggies of heroin.

Police say all three suspects were arrested and taken to State Police-Shelburne Falls for booking.

Bail was denied.

The suspects were then taken to Greenfield District Court where they were arraigned on the following charges:

33-year-old Eddie Torres of New York:

Trafficking in cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Resisting arrest

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Failure to wear a seatbelt

30-year-old Luke Perry of Vermont:

Trafficking in cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Motor vehicle equipment violation

Marked lanes violation.

29-year-old Mandie-Rae Perry of Vermont: