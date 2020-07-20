Three arrested after police seize cocaine, heroin during traffic stop in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Three individuals were arrested Saturday night after police seized drugs during a traffic stop on I-91 north in Shelburne Falls.

According to The Massachusetts State Police Department, 23-year-old Faith Torres, 33-year-old Angelique Woodson, and 22-year-old Aniaya Ellis were arrested after state police noticed their Nissan Maxima speeding on the highway without any lights on.

State police said there were four occupants in the car. As a result of an investigation and a search of the vehicle, police recovered 130 grams of cocaine and six grams of heroin.

Torres, Woodson, and Ellis, from New York were charged with the following: