SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Thursday after residents reported drug-dealing activity in the Marion Street area of Springfield.
According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:10 p.m. officers arrested three people and seized various narcotics in response to citizen complaints about drug-dealing in the Marion Street area.
On Thursday officers saw people involved in a drug transaction as part of their park and walk patrol. Approximately 200 bags of heroin and 98 bags of cocaine were seized from 29-year-old Brent Lovely of Athol. A bag of cocaine, 16 pills of Gabapentin, and 19 pills of Clonazepam were seized from 38-year-old Mirayda Cruz, and 41-year-old Jose Sanchez who was acting as a lookout was charged with loitering and trespassing.
Brent Lovely of Athol is charged with:
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
- Loitering
- Trespassing
Mirayda Cruz of Springfield is charged with:
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Possession of a Class B Drug
- Possession of a Class E Drug
- Possession of a Class E Drug
- Loitering
- Trespassing
Jose Sanchez of Springfield is charged with:
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Loitering
- Trespassing