SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Thursday after residents reported drug-dealing activity in the Marion Street area of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:10 p.m. officers arrested three people and seized various narcotics in response to citizen complaints about drug-dealing in the Marion Street area.

On Thursday officers saw people involved in a drug transaction as part of their park and walk patrol. Approximately 200 bags of heroin and 98 bags of cocaine were seized from 29-year-old Brent Lovely of Athol. A bag of cocaine, 16 pills of Gabapentin, and 19 pills of Clonazepam were seized from 38-year-old Mirayda Cruz, and 41-year-old Jose Sanchez who was acting as a lookout was charged with loitering and trespassing.

Brent Lovely of Athol is charged with:

Brent Lovely (Springfield Police Department)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Loitering

Trespassing

Mirayda Cruz of Springfield is charged with:

Mirayda Cruz (Springfield Police Department)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of a Class B Drug

Possession of a Class E Drug

Possession of a Class E Drug

Loitering

Trespassing

Jose Sanchez of Springfield is charged with:

Jose Sanchez (Springfield Police Department)