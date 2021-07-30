Three arrested after shooting on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested after a shooting incident on Main Street in Springfield Wednesday led to the discovery of illegal guns and drugs.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 2900 block of Main Street at around 11:30 a.m. During their investigation, 16 shell casings were located, however, no property damage was found. After reviewing video from the area, members of the Firearms Investigation Unit immediately identified one of the shooters as 24-year old Angel Santiago.

Detectives located Santiago in a parked car on Webster Street with two other people at around 5 p.m. While Santiago was arrested and the two others were detained, detectives found three firearms, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, and pills.

(Springfield Police Department)

Angel Santiago (Springfield Police Department)

Israel Perez (Springfield Police Department)

Ricardo Olivera (Springfield Police Department)

Detectives seized the following:

Firearm with a laser attachment on the car’s floorboard, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition

30 bags of heroin on Santiago, approximately 8 grams of cocaine and various pills.

Israel Perez had a loaded large capacity firearm and 50 bags of heroin in a bag he was wearing.

Loaded firearm and various pills in a bag inside the car

Santiago and 26-year-old Israel Perez were identified by detectives as the shooters in the incident on Main Street. The third suspect identified as 25-year-old Ricardo Olivera was arrested on firearm and drug charges.

The investigation is ongoing. “We recognized the need for this unit due to an increase in gun violence not just in our city but across the country. These arrests and the seizure of three illegally possessed firearms undoubtedly prevented additional violence. I am proud and encouraged by the work of this new unit in its first week and expect more positive outcomes in the future,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “I am grateful to Commissioner Clapprood for implementing this new Firearms Investigation Unit and to our brave and dedicated men and women in blue for preventing additional violence by getting these guns off the street. Again, we have repeat violent offenders putting our residents and business community in harm’s way. In the name of public safety, again, I urge the courts to back all in our Springfield community in keeping them locked up so no family has to experience a tragedy.”

Santiago was arrested by Springfield police four additional times on firearms charges. He was convicted of firearm and drug charges in February 2020 and in 2017 on firearms charges.

Angel Santiago of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2 Counts

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Assault to Murder

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense

Israel Perez of Springfield, who was previously convicted of firearms charges in 2014 and 2017, is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2 Counts

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Assault to Murder

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 3rd Offense

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession of a Firearm with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Ricardo Olivera of Springfield is charged with the following: