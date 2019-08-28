Three arrested after allegedly shoplifting in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested three people for allegedly shoplifting at a Home Depot Saturday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News 40-year-old Franciso Gonzalez, 34-year-old Kara Leblanc, and 26-year-old Taryn Finnegan were arrested after running out a department store with power tools.

Wilk said around 9:45 a.m., a Sargent was on patrol near a Home Depot when he saw two people running out of the store carrying multiple power tools.

The two individuals allegedly got into a car and took off, but were eventually stopped by police. An officer recognized the two from past shoplifting incidents.

Wilk said the two people stole over $900 in power tools.

Gonzalez was charged with shoplifting 3rd offense, Leblanc is facing a charge of shoplifting 2nd offense as well as operating with a suspended license/right revoked, and Finnegan is charged with shoplifting.

All three were held on bail and taken to the Ludlow Correctional Facility and Ludlow Women’s Facility, pending court.