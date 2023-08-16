SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested after a firearm was found during a traffic stop on Boston Road in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday officer saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Bay Street and failed to completely stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted on Boston Road near Denver Street. While waiting for additional officers to arrive, the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jaiden Thomas of Springfield, drove the car onto a curb deflating the tire.

While Thomas and three passengers were waiting outside the vehicle, officers found a high-capacity firearm loaded with 8 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 16 rounds inside the car. One of the passengers ran away.

Thomas and the other two passengers were arrested and charged with the following:

Jaiden Thomas is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Ivon Johnson, 19, of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

The name and charges for a 16-year-old girl will not be released by police due to her age. The passenger that ran away has been identified and will receive a criminal complaint.